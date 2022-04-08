AOC Accuses Republicans of Attempting to 'Police Who Is a Woman'

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested Friday that the Republican Party is "trying to police" who is a woman. This, as the Biden administration, Democratic lawmakers and the liberal Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson all refuse to define the word, "woman."

In a Twitter post, Ocasio-Cortez claimed the GOP "believes corporations are people" but that the party still wants to restrict who is a woman.

How is it that the party who believes corporations are people are suddenly trying to police who is a woman and who isn’t?



These are the same people who think Arby’s is a legal human being. I don’t see them assigning genders to their shady little LLCs. Give me a break — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 8, 2022

Several Democratic leaders in Washington in recent weeks have all failed to give a definition of the word, "woman."

During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Jackson was pressed by Republican senators on her definition of the word. Yet, the soon-to-be justice said she could not provide a definition of the word because she is "not a biologist."

And several agencies with the Biden administration could not define "woman." This includes agencies that claim to be supporters of "women's health."

The Department of Justice, Department of Education, Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Bureau of Prisons all could not give a definition of the term when contacted by Fox News Digital about their definition of "woman."

The National Institutes of Health referred the news outlet to the "Sex and Gender" portion of its website. In this section, the agency says "sex" is the "biological differences between females and males, including chromosomes, sex organs, and endogenous hormonal profiles" while "gender "refers to socially constructed and enacted roles and behaviors which occur in a historical and cultural context and vary across societies and over time." However, the definition of "man" or "woman" is not provided.

The NIH failed to provide a definition of "woman" despite mentioning its support for women on its website. "NIH Supports Women in STEMM and Biomedical Researchers During the Pandemic," reads one subheading of a part of the website entitled, "Women, Science, and the Impact of COVID-19."