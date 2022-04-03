Cruz Warns Americans Are One SCOTUS Vote Away from 'Losing Our Fundamental Rights'

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Sunday that Americans are "one vote away" from losing their "fundamental rights," citing landmark Supreme Court decisions.

During an appearance on Fox News' "Life Liberty and Levin," Cruz told host Mark Levin, "Over and over again, the big landmark cases are 5-4. "We're one vote away on issue after issue after issue from losing our fundamental rights."

"The landmark case upholding the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms" was decided by a 5-4 Supreme Court vote, Cruz pointed out, referring to District of Columbia v. Heller. The senator claimed it is a guarantee that Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would vote against gun rights in that decision.

He also said there is a "100 percent" chance Jackson would vote to overturn the death penalty.

"At the end of the day, when you have senators who say they don't support abolishing the police, when you vote to confirm justices [who] will release violent criminals and endanger our communities, then you are supporting abolishing the police, and repealing the Second Amendment, and taking away our free speech rights, and taking away our religious liberty rights," Cruz said. "You are supporting that kind of radical agenda," he continued. This comes as senators are preparing to soon vote on Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she would be the first black woman to serve on the bench.

Two key moderate votes – Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine – both said last week that they would vote to confirm Jackson to the high court.