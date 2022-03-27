Abortion

University of Washington Is Allegedly Keeping Aborted Fetuses in Boxes, Paper Bags

 @landon_mion
Mar 27, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

The University of Washington's School of Medicine is allegedly storing aborted human fetuses in rows of labeled boxes and paper bags in a walk-in freezer.

The Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising and members of numerous other anti-abortion groups discovered the freezer at the school's Birth Defects Research Laboratory. They had found the freezer by following a paper trail of invoices that recorded the purchases of several different fetal body parts by universities and research labs across the U.S.

PAAU, which claimed the university possessed the "largest and most active fetal organ bank in the nation," shared Images of the inside of the freezer on Twitter.

The activists who uncovered the freezer discovered its contents after they reviewed a 2013 invoice from the University of Indiana that was obtained through a public records request. The invoice revealed that the University of Indiana paid the University of Washington $400 for two brain specimens in the spring of 2013.

The university's well-documented history of maintaining the largest fetal organ tissue bank in the country was mentioned in a 2017 Congressional report into human fetal tissue sales between abortion clinics and stem cell research labs, a probe that stems from a series of undercover videos published in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood employees having conversations about the sale of fetal tissue.

Most Popular