National Security Adviser: Russia Accusing U.S., Ukraine of Using Chemical Weapons 'Is a Tell'

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Russia accusing the U.S. and Ukraine of using chemical and biological weapons indicates that Russia may be planning to use such weapons themselves.

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Sullivan explained that it is a "very legitimate concern" that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"They're right now accusing the United States and Ukrainians and potentially using chemical and biological weapons which is a tell, it's a tell that they themselves may be preparing to do so, and then trying to pin the blame on someone else," he said.

“It is a very legitimate concern.” National security adviser @JakeSullivan46 tells @DanaBashCNN the US is worried Russia will use chemical weapons in Ukraine: https://t.co/JUxtTHEWOo pic.twitter.com/iL4XPCnIPv — CNN (@CNN) March 13, 2022

Sullivan said it is a "classic page out of the Russian playbook" for Moscow to falsely accuse the U.S. and Ukraine of having chemical weapons when the Russians are the ones planning on using the weaponry themselves.

The national security adviser also echoed comments made by President Joe Biden on Friday, when he said Russia would "pay a severe price" if it uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"As the president said on Friday, if Russia were to use chemical weapons in Ukraine they would pay a severe price," Sullivan said.

"I'm going to leave it at that. Today, as we work closely with our NATO allies and partners, and together we communicate through channels to the Russians to reinforce that message that Russia, in fact, would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons in Ukraine," he continued.

This comes as U.S. officials are becoming increasingly concerned about Russia potentially escalating the war through a chemical or biological attack on Ukraine.

When asked what the U.S. government's "level of concern" was that Russia could use nuclear weapons, Sullivan said the risk of escalation with a nuclear power is "severe" but noted that the U.S. "has not adjusted our nuclear posture."

"We are watching this extremely closely and obviously, the escalation risk with a nuclear power is severe and it is a different kind of conflict than other conflicts the American people have seen over the years," he said. "And the American President, Joe Biden, has to take that responsibility extremely seriously even as we redouble our efforts to support the Ukrainians. As things stand today, the United States has not adjusted our nuclear posture, but it is something that we monitor day by day, hour by hour because it is a paramount priority to the president."