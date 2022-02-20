GOP Rep. to Introduce Bill Offering Asylum to Canadian Truckers

GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico explained that she would be introducing legislation to grant temporary asylum to "Freedom Convoy" truckers in Canada who have been protesting against the country's vaccine mandate for truckers in recent weeks.

"Freedom Convoy" truckers in Canada have been protesting against COVID-19 restrictions. Protestors have blocked the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Michigan.

Canadian authorities have begun arresting protestors in the country's capital city of Ottawa and, as of Sunday morning, nearly 200 demonstrators have been arrested. Among those arrested, 103 were charged, with the main charges being mischief and obstruction. Additionally, 57 vehicles have been towed thus far.

"Just as we provide asylum for political prisoners, we should do the same for truckers who have been subjected to violence, had their property confiscated, and their bank accounts frozen by a government that is quickly becoming the embarrassment of the free world," Herrell said Saturday in a Twitter post.

"I am introducing legislation that would temporarily grant asylum to innocent Canadian protesters who are being persecuted by their own government," she continued. "We cannot be silent as our neighbors to the north are treated so badly."

Demonstrations have occupied Canada's capital city of Ottawa for three weeks, but the street where most of the protests had been taking place had no protestors by early Saturday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country's Emergencies Act to crack down on the protests.

Canadian authorities also used emergency powers to seize bank accounts belonging to protestors, taking 76 bank accounts possessing funds totaling $2.5 million U.S.

And the U.S. Capitol Police is preparing for a potential "Freedom Convoy" in Washington, D.C. for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Fencing will be reinstalled around the Capitol in preparation for demonstrations.

"The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC's Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard," USCP said in a statement Friday.