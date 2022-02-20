Capitol Fence Will Be Reinstalled Ahead of Biden's SOTU Over Concerns of a Potential U.S. Trucker Convoy

Fencing will be reinstalled around the Capitol next week for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address as officials fear a trucker "Freedom Convoy" may make its way to Washington, D.C.

"Freedom Convoy" truckers in Canada have been protesting for weeks against the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers and the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Ontario and Michigan has been blocked by protestors.

Canadian authorities have begun arresting protestors in the country's capital city of Ottawa. Police said nearly 200 demonstrators were arrested as of Sunday morning.

U.S. Capitol Police said they are aware of a trucker convoy arriving in D.C. around the time of the president's State of the Union address on March 1 and will "facilitate lawful First Amendment activity."

"The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC's Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard," USCP said in a statement Friday.

Police explained in its statement that plans were being made for the State of the Union and the possibility of putting up fencing around the Capitol was under consideration.

"The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union," USCP said. "The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made."

But Fox News has since confirmed that the fencing will be reinstalled around the Capitol.

Fencing and an increased police presence were implemented around the Capitol last year following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.