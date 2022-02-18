Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Online Store Features 'Abolish ICE' T-Shirts as Border Crisis Continues

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's online store's "new arrivals" section includes merchandise pushing for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be abolished amid an ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The congresswoman's online store lists t-shirts, posters and magnets that each feature an image of an ice cooler with the word "abolish" printed above the word "ice."

The caption for the t-shirts reads, "We must go bigger and bolder on reimagining our immigration system. The path forward is clear: We must abolish ICE."

Also included in her "new arrivals" section is merchandise promoting the Green New Deal, taxing the rich, workers unions and the suggestion that "housing is a human right."

Ocasio-Cortez is advocating to abolish ICE through her shop while border agents are dealing with a surge of migrants coming through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Customs and Border Protection reported earlier this week that it had documented 153,941 migrant encounters during the month of January, a substantial increase from the 78,414 encounters from January 2021 and the 36,585 from January 2020.

The New York congresswoman has been a long critic of border protection agencies since taking office following the 2018 midterm elections.

In March of 2019, Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet that ICE is a "dangerous agency" with no accountability and "widespread reporting" of rape, abuse of power. She also said children were dying in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.

If you’re mad that I think people SHOULD KNOW when Dems vote to expand ICE powers, then be mad.



ICE is a dangerous agency with 0 accountability, widespread reporting of rape, abuse of power, + children dying in DHS custody.



Having a D next to your name doesn’t make that right. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

And in April of 2021, she said in another tweet that the solution to fixing the problem at the southern border is to build Health and Human Services facilities instead of ICE and CBP facilities.