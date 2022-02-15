L.A. Times Editorial Board Claims Kids 'Seldom Complain' About Masks, Argues for Keeping School Mask Mandate

The Los Angeles Times editorial board argued in a piece published Tuesday that dropping mask mandates would be "premature," claiming that schools are "doing fine with masks" and children "seldom complain about wearing them.

"Attending school carries a higher risk of transmission than a stroll through the supermarket. Students and teachers are close together for hours each weekday," the editorial claimed.

The piece acknowledged that "children are generally less likely to get seriously ill if infected" with COVID but said they can "still pass infections picked up at school to vulnerable people at home and in their communities."

The board suggested that parents may not feel safe sending their children to school if mask mandates are lifted for Los Angeles schools and proposed that teachers "must be part of the discussion" on the potential end to mask mandates despite noting the high vaccination rate of the primary Los Angeles teachers union.

"Another consideration is the importance of keeping schools open and having as many students as possible attend," the piece read. "Some parents won’t feel safe sending their kids to mask-free classrooms, and many depend on schools not just for academics but for child care and nutritious meals. If masking keeps schools open, it certainly should be continued."

"Whatever changes are contemplated, teachers must be part of the discussion," it continued. "Even though most — and virtually all in Los Angeles Unified — are vaccinated, many feel strongly about preventing breakthrough infections. The pandemic has been hard on teachers, and too many are leaving the field. Ready and qualified replacements aren’t available. Pulling mask mandates from schools may end of hurting students if they’re taught by a constantly rotating lineup of substitutes."

The article added that "kids are now used to wearing masks and seldom complain."

California Health and Human Services secretary Mark Ghaly released a statement Monday indicating that state officials plan to reassess school mask mandates on Feb. 28.

Last week, several Democratic states, including California, announced plans to end indoor mask mandates. However, some states are still maintaining school masking requirements.

California politicians, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, have been caught maskless at NFL games in Los Angeles despite an indoor mask mandate still being in place.