'Wheel of Fornication': Tulane U. Hosts Several Sex-Themed Events During Valentine's Day Week

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
 @landon_mion
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 7:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Tulane University is celebrating "Sex Week" by hosting more than 20 sex-related events throughout the week of Valentine's Day.

Included in the events is a "Genital Diversity Gallery," which features "anatomically exact" models of human genitalia, including "assigned-male, assigned-female, intersex, trans, and with voluntary or forced surgeries" in an effort to "destigmatize genitals and celebrate the diversity of bodies that exist."

A discussion on polyamorous relationships will be hosted by the Queer Student Alliance. During this event, a conversation on the subject of "polyamory and ethical non-monogamy" will take place.

The Newcomb Institute, a group that focuses on gender equality, will offer a "Wheel of Fornication" that will enable students to learn statistics about sex and sexuality.

"Sexy Bingo" will be hosted by the Well for Health Promotion and will feature conversations about sexuality, safe sex practices, sexual anatomy, sexual behavior and preference, and pleasure.

A "BDSM 101" event hosted by the "Gender Exploration Society" will include an "open and intersectional discussion about all things kink and BDSM."

The Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Well for Health Promotion is offering free weekly massages as part of its "Yoga for Sex" series.

Other events include "Black Bodies Need Love Too," "Sex Ed Quickie," "Good Vibes and Pleasure" and "Reimagining Intimacy at the Intersections of Race, Disability, Gender & Sexuality."

Monday's opening night event will offer free sex toys and condom kits.

