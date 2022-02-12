Poll: 55 Percent of Americans Oppose Sending Troops to Help Ukraine Fight Russian Soldiers

A new poll found that the majority of Americans believe that the U.S. should support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia but that the military should not be deployed to fight Russian soldiers in the event of a war.

More than 100,000 Russian troops reside at its border with Ukraine, leading to concern from the U.S. and its western allies that Russia may invade. This comes less than a decade after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, when it annexed Crimea.

The poll, published Friday by YouGov, found that 42 percent of respondents support the U.S. sending financial aid to Ukraine, compared to just 24 percent who oppose and 34 percent who said they were unsure.

Fifty percent of Americans said they would support imposing economic sanctions on Russia. The poll showed that just 20 percent of those surveyed disapproved of sanctions.

Asked if they support sending troops to defend Ukraine against Russia's military, 55 percent of Americans said it would be a bad idea while 13 percent support the move and 33 percent responded that they were unsure.

Respondents were more divided on sending troops to provide support to Ukraine without fighting the Russians, with 34 percent saying this is a bad idea, 33 percent viewing it as a good idea and another 33 percent unsure.

And 40 percent of Americans favor sending troops to NATO ally countries in eastern Europe while 23 say it is a bad idea and 37 percent unsure of where they stand.

The poll's findings align with the view of the Biden administration, which previously stated that it would support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia should an invasion occur, but would not put boots on the ground to assist Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pulled 160 American troops out of Ukraine on Saturday as officials warn of an imminent invasion.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 5 and Feb. 8, surveying 1,500 adult U.S. citizens and having a margin of error of 3 percent.