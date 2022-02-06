Republicans Slam RNC Over Claim That Jan. 6 Was 'Legitimate Political Discourse'

Some Republicans on Sunday expressed their opposition to the Republican National Committee's recent resolution to label the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot as a form of "legitimate political discourse."

In voting Friday to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (WY) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill), both of whom serve on the House Jan. 6 committee, the RNC claimed that the two lawmakers were participating in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

But on the Sunday morning shows, current and former Republican government officials took issue with the RNC's statement on the events of Jan. 6.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" that it can be "uncomfortable" to say she is not going to align herself with what the Republican Party is saying but that it is her responsibility to "speak the truth" when the party is making comments that she believes "are just absolutely wrong."

The moderate GOP senator wrote a tweet Saturday saying "We cannot deny the truth—to suggest it was 'legitimate political discourse' is just wrong."

As Americans we must acknowledge those tragic events, and we cannot allow a false narrative to be created. We cannot deny the truth—to suggest it was “legitimate political discourse” is just wrong. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) February 5, 2022

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" that he does not agree with the RNC's statement about Jan. 6 "if it's applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy."

However, he did point out that he believed the RNC was referring to "peaceful protesters" and not the violent rioters.

Also on "This Week," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie called the RNC's remarks about the Capitol riot a mistake and that its priorities are not where they should be.

"They say that part of the reason for the resolution is they want to keep the focus on Joe Biden and the failures of the Democratic administration," he said. "Well, how did that work for you? All anybody is talking about this weekend is this resolution rather than talking about the failures of the Biden administration."

And H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, told host Margaret Brennan during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" that the events that unfolded at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was "illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government."

WATCH: Fmr. National Security Adviser @LTGHRMcMaster calls the January 6 Capitol attack “illegitimate discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government.” pic.twitter.com/V8xWqrakcI — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 6, 2022

"And so I think it's really important for us to come together now, Margaret," McMaster said. "And, you know, I really think it is possible to improve the transparency and the security of our elections while ensuring that every eligible voter gets to vote. So I think what we need to do is stop posturing across these political parties and begin conversations with what we can agree on."