Clemson Admissions Counselor Claims Republican Applicants are Part of an 'Oppressive Group'

An admissions counselor at Clemson University recently posted a Snapchat story alleging that Republican applicants are part of an "oppressive group" due to their political affiliation.

Clemson University undergraduate admissions counselor Monica Rozman wrote that "no one cares if you're Republican" and that applicants "identify with an oppressive group" if they fail to "actively denounce the white supremacy and misogyny" of the GOP.

"Reviewing college apps and, just wanna say: no one cares if you’re Republican. Like, small government, low taxes, etc., republican," Rozman wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by Campus Reform. "BUT BUT But, if you're gonna talk about being Republican (1) don't act like it's an oppressed group bc it's not and (2) unless you ACTIVELY DENOUNCE the white supremacy and misogyny, etc., within your party, you are going out of your way to identify with an oppressive group. Like? Don't."

Joe Galbraith, associate vice president for strategic communications at Clemson University, said in a statement to Fox News that Rozman has been "reassigned" while a human resources investigation is conducted.

"Clemson evaluates every application based upon the academic merits of the individual and does not discriminate against or disadvantage any group of individuals – regardless of religion, race, gender, political affiliation or any other personal belief or identification," Galbraith said.

Galbraith also noted in a statement to Campus Reform that Rozman does not have a role in making decisions about admissions and that her comments "are not consistent with the admissions policies or practices" of the university.

"Admissions decisions are made by the leadership of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, and the views expressed on the personal social media channel of this individual – who does not make admissions decisions – are not consistent with the admissions policies or practices of Clemson University," he said.