Michigan

Michigan Dems Say Parents Shouldn’t Tell Schools What to Teach

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 7:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Michigan Dems Say Parents Shouldn’t Tell Schools What to Teach

Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

The Michigan Democratic Party made a social media post over the weekend saying that parents should not have a say in their child's public school education and that private school is always an option for parents who disagree.

In a Facebook post published Saturday, the Michigan Democrats said that parents should not be allowed to dictate what is taught to their children, mirroring comments made last fall by failed Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D).

"Not sure where this 'parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids' is originating, but parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire," the Michigan Democratic Party wrote.

"The purpose of public education in public schools is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught," the post continued. "It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent, but the entire community, the public."

The post was deleted Monday following heated criticism and the Michigan Democrats released a statement apologizing for the initial post.

"We have deleted a post that ignored the important role parents play—and should play—in Michigan public schools," the Monday post read. "Parents need to have a say in their children’s education, end of story. The post does not reflect the views of Michigan Democrats and should not be misinterpreted as a statement of support from our elected officials or candidates."

The Michigan state legislature passed two bills in 2021 that would have created scholarship accounts for students to fund educational expenses, including school tuition and tutoring. However, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) vetoed both pieces of legislation. 

Recommended
Everything Is Worse Under Biden
Kurt Schlichter

The Facebook posts come after McAuliffe said in a September Virginia gubernatorial debate with then-candidate Glenn Youngkin (R) that he does not think parents should be telling schools what they should teach their children.

McAuliffe's remarks became a defining moment for his campaign and helped propel Youngkin to victory. Youngkin was sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor on Saturday.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Real Reason Australia Deported Tennis Star Novak Djokovic...And It Had Nothing to do With COVID
Matt Vespa
Here's the Interesting Tidbit About All Those Doctors Who Called Joe Rogan a Menace to Public Health
Matt Vespa
Schlichter: Bad Week for Dumb and Dumber
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Walensky Says She Will Improve Messaging Surrounding COVID-19
Madeline Leesman
Gen. Mark Milley Tests Positive for COVID-19
Madeline Leesman
Damn Everyone to Hell: Here's An MSNBC Rant For the Ages
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular