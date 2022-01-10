Symone Sanders Joining MSNBC in Latest Instance of Revolving Door Between Liberal Network, Biden Admin

Symone Sanders, who stepped down late last year as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokeswoman, is joining MSNBC as host of both a weekend program and a show broadcasted on MSNBC's The Choice on Peacock in the latest example of a revolving door between the network and President Joe Biden's White House.

Both programs are expected to launch later this spring, and the show's name, premier date, airing time and other additional details are to be announced in the coming months, according to MSNBC.

Sanders, who also previously served as a senior advisor on Biden's 2020 campaign, joins a slew of individuals to either join MSNBC after departing from the White House or vice versa.

NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade served on Biden's transition team last year, ensuring that the current administration received the necessary information from the Trump administration's Department of Justice.

Richard Stengel, a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, was named the Biden transition "Team Lead" for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, supporting transition efforts related to the U.S. government media agency that includes Voice of America, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham wrote a number of speeches for then-candidate Biden, including his victory speech following the 2020 election. Meacham was ripped for failing to disclose to the network that he had been working for Biden and even went on MSNBC to praise the victory speech he had penned.

Zeke Emanuel, who previously served as an NBC News medical contributor, was named one of the 16 members of Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board back in November 2020.

And White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean Pierre was a political analyst for NBC News and MSNBC before joining Biden's campaign in May of 2020 before becoming then-Vice Presidential candidate Harris' chief of staff in August 2020 and subsequently taking her current position.

CNN also has a similar track record of former employees leaving for posts within the Biden administration.

Sanders, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Secretary of State Antony Blinkin, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Department of Homeland Security senior counselor Samantha Vinograd all previously worked for CNN.

And from the other side of the political aisle, officials from the Trump administration, including former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former economic adviser Larry Kudlow and former Trump campaign senior adviser and daughter in law of the 45th president Lara Trump are among those currently working for Fox News or Fox Business.

Officials from George W. Bush's administration, including former White House press secretaries Ari Fleischer and Dana Perino, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Karl Rove, are employed by Fox News as well.