Western Carolina University Requires RAs to Attend Racial, Gender Sensitivity Trainings

New and existing Resident Assistants at Western Carolina University must attend racial and gender sensitivity trainings each semester that include slides instructing the students to refrain from using certain language that could be considered offensive.

One presentation, obtained by Fox News, features a slide claiming that saying, "when I look at you I don’t see color," is "denying" the "racial experience" of a person of color and that referring to America as a "melting pot" can be interpreted as telling a student that they should "assimilate to the dominant culture." The slide also says that saying to a minority student, "I think you're being paranoid - gender (or race) does not affect the way I treat you," means that their "experience is invalid."

Another training, entitled "Rainbow 101," shows students a picture of a "gender unicorn" next to a number of different "gender identities" and "gender expressions." A video called, "Human sexuality is complicated," was also included.

One presenter, who is a black woman, told the class that she was afraid of stopping her car while driving in northern Georgia because she is black. This resulted in a conversation about "post traumatic slave disorder."

WCU also hosts RA "support spaces," with one specifically for students of color and another a "general" support space.

This is just the latest instance in which WCU has pushed a woke agenda on its students.

In April, a housing coordinator at the university told RAs to avoid using the words "Christmas" or "Easter," citing the school's inclusion goals.

And in November, a tampon dispenser funded by student fees was reportedly placed in an on-campus men's restroom.