'Alternate Universe': Republicans Respond After Michigan Democrat Claimed Biden's Economy Is 'Flourishing'

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) claimed that the U.S. economy under President Joe Biden is "flourishing" and the "best economic recovery" since former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's administration, prompting Republicans to hit back at her "false narrative."

"We have an economy that is flourishing. We have literally the best economic recovery since FDR," Stevens alleged in a fundraising Zoom call last Wednesday.

"If you want a job today, you’re going to make more money than you would’ve ever been able to in the last 20 years," she continued.

Stevens' comments come amid rising inflation and underwhelming job growth throughout the country, and with the unemployment rate in Michigan being just 5.9 percent, a number that exceeds the national unemployment average of 4.2 percent.

Republicans blasted the Democrat over her remarks, with fellow Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain (R) saying Tuesday that comments from the Democratic Party on the economy are out of touch with reality.

"I'm not sure what alternate universe the Left is living in, but Americans are struggling now more than ever," McClain said in a statement to Fox News. "Inflation is the highest it's been in 39 years at 6.8%, employers are struggling to fill 11 million open jobs and the supply chain crisis is causing store shelves to remain empty through the holiday season."

"The American people are smart enough to see through this rhetoric and false narrative the Democrats are pushing," she continued.

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also took issue with Stevens' remarks, telling Fox News Tuesday that the Biden administration and other Democrats are touting an economy that is hurting the American people "because of their failed policies."

"The hallmarks of their failures include a supply chain crisis, skyrocketing prices on everything from gas to groceries, record inflation, and a depleted job market," McDaniel said. "As Democrats push for tax cuts for the rich while simultaneously raising taxes on American workers and businesses, Republican leaders will continue to lead the economic recovery with pro-growth and pro-business policies in their states."

Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly planning to send a memo to Democrats on the Hill claiming that Americans are better off under the first year of the Biden administration than they were when former President Donald Trump left office in January.

The memo claims that vaccinations, school openings, unemployment, economic growth and child poverty are reasons why the American public is better off now than a year ago.