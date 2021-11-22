AOC Says It Was a 'Mistake' to Exclude Her, Other Progressives from Virginia Election

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) said that fellow Democrats made a "mistake" by not asking her and other progressives to help campaign for Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race.

During an interview with The New York Times, published Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez expressed frustration over not being invited to assist in the former governor's election efforts and subsequent criticisms that the party has become too woke.

"Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for. I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake," Ocasio-Cortez told the paper.

"We saw a big youth turnout collapse. Not a single person asked me to send an e-mail, not even to my own list. And then they turn around and say 'It’s their fault.' When I think it was communicated quite expressly that we were unwelcome to pitch in," she continued.

McAuliffe, who previously served as the commonwealth's governor from 2014 to 2018, lost to Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election despite campaigning with top Democrats like President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Ocasio-Cortez previously criticized McAuliffe's campaign strategy following the election, claiming Youngkin won because the Democrat ran a "100% super moderated campaign that does not excite, speak to or energize a progressive base."

"Plus, on the election front. I actually think we have good news as well. I know that Virginia was a huge bummer," she said on her Instagram story following the election. "And honestly, if anything, I think that the results show the limits of trying to run a fully 100% super moderated campaign that does not excite speak to or energize a progressive base. And frankly, we weren't even really invited to contribute on that race."

But Democratic strategist James Carville said that "stupid wokeness" coming from the far-left is to blame on Democrats fairing poorly in Virginia and around the country.