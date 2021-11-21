Chris Christie Says Rittenhouse Should Never Have Been Charged for Kenosha Shootings

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Sunday that prosecutors should not have brought charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, and argued that they caved to public opinion.

Rittenhouse on Friday was found not guilty of all charges — first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide — after he had been on trial for shooting and killing two men, and injuring a third during a riot in Kenosha, WI last year.

Christie, a former prosecutor, said the evidence showed that the charges against Rittenhouse were not warranted.

"Those charges should never have been brought. And, you know, prosecutors are not supposed to give in to the whims of the public," Christie said during an appearance on "Fox News Sunday."

"They’re not supposed to give in — give in to public opinion," he continued. "You’re supposed to dispassionately look at the facts and the evidence and decide whether they support charges."

Christie also pointed out that footage of the events in Kenosha proved that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot the three men.

"And I’m glad to see that the jury sat there, not affected by public pressure, but sat and listened to the evidence and made the decision that they did," he said.

He also criticized the mainstream media for the way the Rittenhouse trial was covered, saying he was not surprised that network hosts, legal experts and politicians "spoke so irresponsibly" of Rittenhouse without "a basis in fact."

"I think those people on the left are just attempting to continue to tear our country apart for political gain. Anybody who looked at the videos of this could tell this was an act of self-defense. Anyone who knows the law would know that," Christie said, adding that he was "so proud" of the jury and the jury system because it "gave Kyle Rittenhouse a chance that all of these other talking heads on television didn't give him."