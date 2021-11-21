Hollywood Actress Calls for Gun Control Over Rittenhouse Verdict

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon responded to the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial by demanding lawmakers take action to address gun control.

Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he had been on trial for shooting and killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, WI last year.

The verdict prompted Witherspoon to issue false claims on Twitter about the case while also insisting that politicians strengthen gun control laws to curb gun violence in America.

No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe ... for any of us ? — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 20, 2021

She also added that U.S. representatives and judges "who support this recklessness will not be receiving my vote."

This comes amid a slew of celebrities asserting that Rittenhouse was found not guilty as a result of racism, including actor Mark Ruffalo, who alleged in a tweet that a "racist system" led to the deaths of Huber and Rosenbaum, both of whom are white.

After all we have seen and heard about these weapons of war, these killing machines, there is no doubt that people who faced this young man were more afraid of him than he was of them. He was the one with a weapon of war, loaded and ready to be used on people. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

And in a separate tweet, just hours after the Rittenhouse verdict, Ruffalo highlighted that he had donated to Black Lives Matter and encouraged his 7.7 million followers to do the same.