Hollywood Actress Calls for Gun Control Over Rittenhouse Verdict

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon responded to the not-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial by demanding lawmakers take action to address gun control.

Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he had been on trial for shooting and killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during a Black Lives Matter riot in Kenosha, WI last year.

The verdict prompted Witherspoon to issue false claims on Twitter about the case while also insisting that politicians strengthen gun control laws to curb gun violence in America.

She also added that U.S. representatives and judges "who support this recklessness will not be receiving my vote."

This comes amid a slew of celebrities asserting that Rittenhouse was found not guilty as a result of racism, including actor Mark Ruffalo, who alleged in a tweet that a "racist system" led to the deaths of Huber and Rosenbaum, both of whom are white.

And in a separate tweet, just hours after the Rittenhouse verdict, Ruffalo highlighted that he had donated to Black Lives Matter and encouraged his 7.7 million followers to do the same.

