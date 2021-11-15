Virginia

Loudoun County Bathroom Rapist Reaches Plea Deal in Second Assault

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 11:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Loudoun County Bathroom Rapist Reaches Plea Deal in Second Assault

Source: Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

The teenager accused of sexually assaulting two students at different schools within the Loudoun County Public Schools has pleaded no contest to charges of abduction and sexual battery in the second case on Monday, meaning he conceded that there is ample evidence for a conviction but does not admit guilt.

The 15-year-old male was accused of forcing a female student into an empty classroom and then groping her breast, according to a prosecutor.

The incident, which took place in October, occurred months after the teenager switched to Broad Run High School amid a sheriff’s investigation into the first assault, a May 28 rape at Stone Bridge High School in which he has already been convicted.

The accused will be sentenced for both cases on Dec. 13. The maximum sentence he could face is placement in a state prison for juveniles until the age of 21, Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj told ABC 7.

"My son is young and has a lot to learn. I hope he is given the opportunity to be better," the suspect's mother told the local outlet.

The two assaults captured national headlines after parents became outraged at how the first instance was handled by the school district. 

During a June 22 school board meeting, Scott Smith, the father of the first victim, accused the district of covering up his daughter's rape so as to continue pushing transgender school policies because, as he alleged, the accused was a skirt-wearing male who attacked his daughter in a girl's restroom, according to The Daily Wire, which first reported the assault.

He was arrested at the meeting and ultimately charged after getting into an altercation with a woman who doubted his daughter was actually raped.

An email dated May 28, the same day as the first assault, showed that Superintendent Scott Ziegler alerted school board members that an assault had been reported, contradicting claims he made at the June 22 board meeting, when he said "the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist," and, to his knowledge, "we don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms."

The first victim's mother, Jessica Smith, released a statement following the second conviction, in which she said that "justice has prevailed for both our daughter and the other innocent child attacked by this predator."

"Today is not just another day for our family. It is a day that further vindicates my daughter against her attacker, holds him accountable for what he did, and helps advance the healing of both our daughter and our family from the suffering we have endured over these past months," the first victim's mother, Jessica Smith, said in a statement following the second conviction.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Connecticut School Teaches Kindergarteners About Transgenderism as Part of Its 'Social Justice' Lessons
Landon Mion
Tucker Carlson Described The 'Whole Point' Of The Kyle Rittenhouse Prosecution, And It's Horrifying
Scott Morefield
Co-host of The View Attributes VP's Low Approval Ratings to People Wanting to 'Come Down on the Woman'
Landon Mion
Tennessee AG Announces That a Statewide Abortion Restriction Will Remain in Effect
Madeline Leesman
Rittenhouse Trial Prosecutor Called Rioting BLM Crowd 'Heroes.' Here's What Those 'Heroes' Were Doing.
Julio Rosas
Insane Congresswoman Has a Ferguson Tale That 100 Percent Sure Never Happened
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular