Department of Justice

White House Says It Had No Involvement In DOJ Memo Issued in Response to NSBA's 'Domestic Terrorism' Letter

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Nov 13, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Says It Had No Involvement In DOJ Memo Issued in Response to NSBA's 'Domestic Terrorism' Letter

Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

The Biden administration on Friday looked to distance itself from the controversy surrounding the National School Boards Association's coordination efforts with the Department of Justice, which occurred ahead of its Sept. 29 letter to the White House asking for federal assistance to deal with "threats" from parents at school board meetings that it compared to "a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

When speaking on whether the White House asked the DOJ to write the Oct. 4 memorandum from Attorney General Merrick Garland, a White House official said the situation "has nothing to do with curriculum."

"It is standard practice across every administration for White House officials to meet with outside stakeholders for listening sessions on a range of issues," the spokesperson told Fox News before adding that it "makes sense" to request examples of "increasingly common threats of violence if an alarm is sounded about such a trend, regardless of circumstances."

The spokesperson also claimed that the White House was not involved in the DOJ's memo instructing the Federal Bureau of Investigations and other law enforcement agencies to "address threats against school administrators, board members, teachers and staff," saying that the DOJ "chose to take this approach on their own."

"We contacted DOJ after we were notified about these threats of violence because we were concerned about the pattern, and we discussed policy – not enforcement," the White House official said.

Emails obtained by nonprofit Parents Defending Education revealed that the NSBA was "actively engaged" in talks with the White House, DOJ and other departments within the administration weeks before it sent its letter to the president.

NSBA president Viola Garcia, whom the Department of Education has since appointed to a federal board, sent a memo to NSBA members on Oct. 11 (but dated Oct. 12) that provided a timeline of the organization's talks with the White House prior to the Sept. 29 letter to Biden, which prompted the DOJ to issue its Oct. 4 memo.

Recommended
We Must End the Biden Nightmare
Matt Vespa

The NSBA later apologized to its members for the language used in its letter, as Townhall previously reported.

But Garland said at a congressional hearing that he would not retract his memo because he did not adopt the same language that the NSBA had apologized for using in its letter. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Deal Reached at Climate Summit Where Carbon Footprint is Double What It Was in 2019
Rebecca Downs
Trump Offers Backing to 'Good and SMART America First Republican Patriots' Willing to Primary These GOP Reps.
Rebecca Downs
CNN Thinks Claims from the Chinese Communist Party Deserves a Voice in Op-Ed Highlighting Uyghur Genocide
Rebecca Downs
DOJ Says It Will Not Back Down from Challenging Vaccine Mandate Court Ruling
Landon Mion
Trump Has Response to 'Old Crow' McConnell's Curious Decision About Infrastructure Bill Signing Ceremony
VIP
Rebecca Downs
'Wrongly Administered': More Than 100 Virginia Children Were Given Doses of Adult COVID Vaccine
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Steve Breen
View Cartoon
Most Popular