Psaki Says White House is Against COVID 'Misinformation' Spread by Aaron Rodgers, Other Celebrities

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Friday that the administration does not support the spread of coronavirus "misinformation" from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or any other celebrities.

"You know how we feel about misinformation — we're against it," Psaki said when asked by a reporter what she would say to Rodgers and others who have promoted "dubious alternatives to vaccines."

Last week, Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus and has taken a number of remedies to fight the virus, including Ivermectin, which the quarterback took at the advice of podcaster Joe Rogan, who previously took the medication following his COVID diagnosis.

The reigning NFL MVP said after testing positive for the virus that he did not get vaccinated because he was allergic to ingredients in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that he was concerned about the side effects of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

And earlier this week, he apologized for "misleading" the public about his vaccination status through comments he made in August, when he said he had been "immunized" from COVID.

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "To anybody that felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments."

The NFL on Tuesday fined the Packers $300,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols while Rodgers and his teammate Allen Lazard each received $14,650 fines for attending a Halloween party while unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, other celebrities slammed Rodgers for refusing the vaccine. Gene Simmons, the frontman of KISS, said people who are unvaccinated, regardless of whether or not they play football, are evil, and Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show that Rodgers was a "f---ing liar," in response to the Packer star's comments about being "immunized," and that the NFL should kick him out of the league.

But Rodgers also has people supporting him, including former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, who said in an Instagram post last week that he stands with the 37-year-old quarterback.