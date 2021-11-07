California School Investigating Teacher After Quiz Included a Question Criticizing Conservatives

A California high school teacher is being investigated by their school after parents and students took issue with a quiz given to students last week that included a question appearing to criticize conservatives.

The multiple-choice question asked a social science class at Whitney High School in Rocklin to identify "a group of complete idiots," with possible answers being: "A) KKK; B) all of Florida; C) Fox news; D) Texans."

Parent Jessa Krissovich, who shared a screenshot of the question with FOX40 Sacramento, told the news outlet that "it sounded unbelievable."

"We all have different beliefs," Krissovich said. "This is the United States and we all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be okay with who they are."

Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told the station that comments targeting Republicans are not uncommon for this social studies teacher but that this is the first time they are being looked into.

A former student of the teacher, Joel Alquicira, told KCRA-TV that he understands the teacher is "just trying to make a joke" but that this type of question "shouldn't be on a test."

The school's principal, Justin Cutts, sent a message to staff, students and families after concerns were raised about the quiz question, stating that an investigation is underway.

"A quiz was assigned to students by a social science teacher," Cutts said, according to KCRA-TV. "However, students, families and the Rocklin community have raised concern about the class assignment."

"The Whitney High School Administration Team and the Rocklin Unified School District recognizes and shares their concerns and is conducting a thorough investigation," he continued. "Whitney High and Rocklin Unified is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment."

Cutts added that while personnel matters are confidential, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.