Schumer Captured Dancing Maskless After Passage of Infrastructure Bill, Violating Local Mask Mandate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) celebrated Democrats' monumental win in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by taking to the dance floor in Puerto Rico Friday night, but without a face covering, which is a violation of the local mask mandate.

The Democrat was captured in one video dancing with City Council member Carlina Rivera (D-East Village), and in a separate video with another unidentified woman in a hotel conference room at the annual SOMOS conference in the Caribbean territory. Schumer and the other attendees all appeared maskless a no-exceptions public mask mandate.

The face-covering requirement states that all travelers must "wear a mask or face covering at all times in public."

How many Speaker race points for a Merengue with @SenSchumer? @CarlinaRivera goes all in: pic.twitter.com/gR547gwbL8 — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) November 6, 2021

Schumer is feeling the music at Somos ?? pic.twitter.com/voQZ7KgsMb — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 6, 2021

The conference included other Democratic New York politicians, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mayor-elect Eric Adams. However, they all appear to be violating local coronavirus rules.

This is just the latest instance in which a Democrat violated local mask mandates while also pushing for such requirements to be imposed.

President Joe Biden, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are among those who have violated local masking requirements throughout the past year.