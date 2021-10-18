Joe Biden, Lori Lightfoot Each Caught Violating Mask Mandates

President Joe Biden and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot each violated local mask mandates in their respective cities over the weekend.

Biden, accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, was caught on camera violating Washington, D.C.'s indoor mask mandate Saturday night when he was walking maskless through Fiola Mare, a high-end Georgetown restaurant.

The Bidens had dinner at the Italian seafood restaurant on the Potomac River following their attendance of service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, according to The Daily Mail.

President Biden & First Lady Jill caught on video MASKLESS during dinner date at the upscale Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, DC — in violation of the district's indoor mask mandate.



October 18, 2021

In July, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) reinstated an indoor mask mandate amid a surge of COVID-19 cases, caused by the highly infectious delta variant. Fiola Mare's mask policy also mandates that customers wear face coverings while inside.

"Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding," the restaurant's website reads.

Restaurants and other establishments that do not enforce Bowser's executive order face potential warnings, fines and the revocation of licenses.

However, her order also states that "The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the federal government or legislative branch of the District government while those persons are on duty."

Bowser, on multiple occasions, has been caught violating her own mask mandate, including in early August, when she was photographed maskless at an indoor wedding reception less than 24 hours after her mandate went into effect.

On Sunday, Lightfoot appeared maskless at Wintrust Arena as she watched the Chicago Sky win the WNBA championship. She even shared a picture to her Twitter account that showed her posing for a picture without a mask while everyone else in view was wearing one.

What a moment.



Congrats champs! ??



October 17, 2021

This, despite Illinois' statewide mask mandate that requires all fans over 2-years-old to wear a mask while in the arena, regardless of vaccination status. The city of Chicago also has a mask mandate for all indoor settings.

Sunday's events are just the latest instances in which a Democratic lawmaker violated local mask requirements or recommendations.

Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was seen at an indoor ball without a mask just weeks after he imposed a mask mandate for children in school. The governor's office strongly recommends masks "for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor settings where there is increased risk."