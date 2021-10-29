Kamala Harris Says Virginia Governor's Race Could be Indicator of 2022, 2024 Elections

Vice President Kamala Harris warned the crowd attending a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) Friday that a win for Republican Glenn Youngkin in the commonwealth's race for governor could be detrimental for Democrats in the 2022 congressional midterms and the 2024 general election.

"Tuesday is a critical day that will determine whether we either turn back the clock or move it forward," Harris said during her speech in Norfolk, VA, later adding: "What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024 and on."

She also described McAuliffe as being a strong supporter of abortion access, LGBT rights, healthcare coverage, expanded voting access and said he would take climate change seriously before emphasizing that "who is governor matters."

The vice president warned of Virginia becoming more like Texas if McAuliffe loses the gubernatorial election.

Harris repeatedly made clear to the crowd that the power is in their hands and that "elections matter."

"The American people will always stand for the pillars of our democracy," Harris said. "And we know as imperfect as we are, as flawed as we may be, one of the strengths of who we are as a nation is we always fight for our ideals."

Also speaking on Friday were current Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Musician Pharrell Williams, who told the crowd that he is not telling them who they should vote for.

This comes with less than a week until the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election. A recent Fox News poll gives Youngkin an eight-point edge over McAuliffe among likely Virginia voters with two percent of respondents still undecided.