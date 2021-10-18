MSNBC Contributor Says Catering to AOC, Far-Left Could be 'Suicide for Democrats'

MSNBC Contributor Donny Deutsch said Monday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other far-left progressives attempting to push the Democratic Party further to the left could lead to a "disaster" and be a "suicide for Democrats" in upcoming elections.

Deutsch told Joe Scarborough on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that President Joe Biden does not "have the hearts and minds" of American voters. He also said that he believed Biden could narrowly lose to former President Donald Trump in 2024 and that any other Republican nominee would beat the current president "by over double digits."

If the Republicans run ANYBODY but Trump they win in a landslide in 2024. Sadly they have a chance with Trump. Dems better find their way to the center. pic.twitter.com/7683Fn0Gdb — Donny Deutsch (@DonnyDeutsch) October 18, 2021

"Here is the fact. If the Republicans ran anybody but Donald Trump, they would win in a landslide," Deutsch said of the next presidential election.

"I would like to see some polls today. First, a poll of Trump against Biden, which I think Trump would eke out a victory. But then I want to see polls with Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or fill in the blank and they would win by over double digits," Deutsch said.

He also noted that people in deep-blue New York City told him they were feeling "unrest" because of how Democrats were running things in Washington and because they do not think Biden is actually in control, to which Scarborough agreed, adding that Democrats are "out of step with mainstream voters."

"There were Bill Clinton voters. There were Barack Obama voters. There weren't Joe Biden voters. There were anti-Trump voters … And Joe Biden does not have the hearts and mind of this country," Deutsch said. "And the other Democrats that we see being paraded forward – the AOCs of the world, the far left – are suicide for the Democrats."

"So the Democrats better get some new faces, and the Democrats better figure out that this world lives just right of center or, on a good year, just left of center … This socialist kind of pulling all the way to the left is a disaster and we are staring at a democracy in peril," he continued.