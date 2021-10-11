This NBA Great Says He is a 'Believer in Science' When Asked About the NBA's COVID Rules

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan said Monday that he is not concerned about the NBA's coronavirus rules for unvaccinated players and emphasized that he is a "firm believer in science."
"I am in total unison with the league. And I think everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and you know, I’m a firm believer in science," Jordan, the team owner of the Charlotte Hornets, told NBC's "Today" show. "I’m gonna stick with that, and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets as rules. I think once everybody buys in, we’re gonna be fine."
The league's health rules for unvaccinated players include regular coronavirus testing, quarantining if exposed to someone with COVID, sitting separate from vaccinated teammates on flights and buses and being assigned lockers as far away as possible from vaccinated teammates, ESPN reported last month.
Those playing for the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors must be vaccinated to play in home games due to local government restrictions. Nets coach Steve Nash said that the team is preparing to play home games without their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving, due to his vaccination status.
This comes after a number of players expressed at NBA Media Day last month that they had concerns about the coronavirus vaccine.
"I’m not ashamed to say that I’m uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time," Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac said at the time. "We’re all different. We all come from different places. We’ve all had different experiences and hold dear to different beliefs. And what it is you do with your body when it comes to putting medicine in there should be your choice, free of the ridicule and the opinion of others."