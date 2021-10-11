This NBA Great Says He is a 'Believer in Science' When Asked About the NBA's COVID Rules

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan said Monday that he is not concerned about the NBA's coronavirus rules for unvaccinated players and emphasized that he is a "firm believer in science."

"I am in total unison with the league. And I think everybody’s been speaking about the vaccinations, and you know, I’m a firm believer in science," Jordan, the team owner of the Charlotte Hornets, told NBC's "Today" show. "I’m gonna stick with that, and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets as rules. I think once everybody buys in, we’re gonna be fine."