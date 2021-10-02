Maher Backs Manchin, Sinema for Standing Up Against Democrats' Massive Government Spending Plans

HBO's Bill Maher defended moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for not supporting the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar government spending legislation.

Maher opened the show's discussion Friday by first criticizing Democrats for the in-fighting currently taking place over the $1.5 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 spending bill being pushed by the progressive wing of the party. He also pointed out that the progressives were frustrated with Manchin and Sinema for their opposition to the bill.

"They're mad at them because they're not progressive enough -- forgetting that they only got elected because they're not progressives! They're moderates," Maher said.

"Here's my question: Does spending more money make you a better person? Or a bigger moderate?" he asked. "And maybe these two, Sinema and Manchin … might have their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat in the country."

During his opening monologue, the "Real Time" host noted that Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown after it passed a continuing resolution. The crowd then cheered, prompting Maher to explain to them that such an occurrence is not worthy of celebration.

"You're cheering? Because we made it through 'til Dec. 3. That's what they did!" Maher reacted. "This is the equivalent of putting duct tape on your shower nozzle until you actually call the plumber."

Maher also slammed both the Democrats and the Republicans for the "stupid game of chicken" being played between them before highlighting that "at the last minute, Democrats had to back down."

"Nancy Pelosi blinked, which is itself new," Maher said.