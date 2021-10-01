Co-Host of 'The View' Says She 'Wasn't Convinced' by Capitol Hill Abortion Testimonies

Sunny Hostin, a co-host of "The View," said Friday that she was "cringing" at several congresswomen detailing on Capitol Hill their experiences in getting an abortion and noted that she did not believe their personal anecdotes were going to convince anyone that the procedure should be legal.

Clips of a few testimonies given Thursday in front of the House Oversight Committee regarding restrictive abortion laws were played before the hosts gave their thoughts.

"I’m sharing my story even though I truly believe it’s personal and really nobody’s business and certainly not the business of politicians," Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) said in her testimony. "But I’m compelled to speak out because of the clock being turned back to the days before Roe v. Wade."

When co-host Joy Behar asked the show's panel if any of them believed the testimonies would make a difference, Hostin said that she was not convinced they were going to change anyone’s minds.

"I was sort of cringing at it because I do think it’s so personal," Hostin said. "As everyone knows, I think life begins at conception, and I just kept on thinking about the fact that babies were aborted. And I just, I wasn’t convinced by anything that was said, and I don't think anyone would be. So, I didn't really like the fact that they were sharing that personal information even though I understand why they did."

She went on to point out that data shows abortion rates have declined, noting along with the other co-hosts that it was due to better birth control and sex education.

Co-host Ana Navarro then said that she was of the belief that abortion was a personal choice and that many people, like herself, had chosen to have their babies amid difficult circumstances because of their Catholic background.

"What I think, though, is my Catholic faith, which is the foundation for how I feel about abortion, should not be imposed on anybody else because this is a country where there’s a separation of church and state," Navarro said.