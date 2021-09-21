Woke Ice Cream? Ben and Jerry's Unveils New Flavor That Will Aid the 'Defund the Police' Movement

Ben & Jerry's announced a new ice cream flavor, called "Change is Brewing," whose proceeds the company says will support the "defund the police" movement by supplementing Rep. Cori Bush's (D-MO) $10 billion anti-police bill that would replace cops with social workers.

"Change is Brewing! Grab your spoon & dig into a flavor boldly celebrating safety & liberation for all," the company said on its website. "It’s time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities & invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free."

The flavor, unveiled Monday, is a mix of cold-brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies.

??NEW FLAVOR!??

Customers who purchase the new ice cream flavor online will have the opportunity to sign up for email notifications about Bush's defund the police bill. The website also encourages consumers to join the Movement for Black Lives and support the People's Response Act.

A video posted to their site urges individuals to "dig in and divest from a racist criminal legal system" and to "dig in and invest in organizations that support black communities."

"The flavor supports the vision of the world in which every community is safe, and everyone, including black and brown people, can thrive," Ben & Jerry's U.S. Activism Manager Jabari Pall said at a press conference, according to the New York Post.

The artwork featured on the ice cream container shows a black woman and the word "liberation."

This is not the first time Ben & Jerry’s has been in the midst of political controversy Earlier this year, the company vowed to end sales in the occupied territories in Israel.