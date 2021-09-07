Afghanistan

Psaki Says There is 'No Rush' to Recognize the Taliban as Afghan Government

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
 @landon_mion
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi

The White House said Tuesday that there is "no rush" to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's official government and that recognition from the U.S. will depend on their treatment of women and whether they will allow people to evacuate the country.

"There's no rush to recognition, and that will be planned dependent on what steps the Taliban takes," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked about the timeline of the U.S. recognizing the terror group. "The world will be watching whether they allow for American citizens, whether they allow individuals to leave who want to, and how they treat women and girls around the country." 

She added that the administration does not have a timeline.

Psaki's comments come after President Joe Biden said Monday that recognizing the Taliban government was "a long way off."

A Taliban spokesperson said Monday that positions within the new government are currently in an "acting capacity." 

The government will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar serving as deputy. Other officials to have been appointed include Mullah Yaqoob as acting defense minister and Sarajuddin Haqqani, who heads the militant group known as Haqqani Network, as acting interior minister. 

No women were named as appointees of the new government despite the U.S. and other nations making an inclusive government a precondition for recognition. 

The State Department previously cited a declaration from the United Nations that called for "an immediate cessation of all hostilities and the establishment, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative – including with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women."

