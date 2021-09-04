GoDaddy Drops Texas-Based Website for Abortion Tipsters

GoDaddy announced that it has dropped a Texas-based website that had been made to help collect anonymous tips on doctors who perform abortions following Texas’ recently enacted abortion law.

"Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," GoDaddy said in a statement.

Pro-life group Texas Right to Life, which created the website, said Friday that it would have it found a new provider and that its website would be restored within 24-48 hours.

.@GoDaddy wants to cancel our website, https://t.co/OS7nXTksIV.



Too bad for the mob: We will not be silenced.



Anti-Lifers hate us because we're winning.



We're transferring our assets to another provider and will have the site restored within 24-48 hours. Come back soon. — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) September 3, 2021

The Texas abortion law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private citizens to sue doctors, people who paid for the abortion and anyone else who aided in the procedure.

Elizabeth Graham, vice president of Texas Right to Life, said in an interview that while the group is looking to gather tips about doctors who still perform abortions despite Texas' recent ban, it does not not track women who have the procedure.

"Are you uncomfortable with abortion? With taking the life of your unborn child?"



Elizabeth Graham, Vice President of @TXRightToLife, set up an anonymous tip line to gain evidence to stop doctors from committing illegal abortions. pic.twitter.com/6p4nDgnITV — Newsy (@Newsy) September 2, 2021

The New York Times reported that GoDaddy had received criticism for hosting the website after it appeared to violate the company’s policy that prohibits collecting personal identifiable data "without prior written consent."