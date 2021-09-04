Abortion

GoDaddy Drops Texas-Based Website for Abortion Tipsters

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Sep 04, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
GoDaddy Drops Texas-Based Website for Abortion Tipsters

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

GoDaddy announced that it has dropped a Texas-based website that had been made to help collect anonymous tips on doctors who perform abortions following Texas’ recently enacted abortion law.

"Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," GoDaddy said in a statement.

Pro-life group Texas Right to Life, which created the website, said Friday that it would have it found a new provider and that its website would be restored within 24-48 hours.

The Texas abortion law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and allows private citizens to sue doctors, people who paid for the abortion and anyone else who aided in the procedure.

Elizabeth Graham, vice president of Texas Right to Life, said in an interview that while the group is looking to gather tips about doctors who still perform abortions despite Texas' recent ban, it does not not track women who have the procedure.

The New York Times reported that GoDaddy had received criticism for hosting the website after it appeared to violate the company’s policy that prohibits collecting personal identifiable data "without prior written consent."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Taliban Says China Is a 'Trustworthy Friend'
Landon Mion
Poll: Majority Blame Biden for Death of 13 Service Members
Rebecca Downs
There's Already Been a Legal Update to the Texas Abortion Case
Rebecca Downs

De Blasio's Comment About Possible Political Ambitions Did Not Go Over Well on Social Media
Leah Barkoukis
Wait...A Democratic Governor Actually Said Something Great About Income Taxes
Matt Vespa
Judge Temporarily Blocks Tennessee Governor's Order Allowing Parents to Opt-Out of School Mask Mandates
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular