Two Lawmakers Make Unauthorized Visit to Afghanistan to Investigate Ongoing Evacuation Crisis

Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) took a short surprise trip to Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday to gather insight on the evacuation of Americans and allies from the region.

"We conducted this visit in secret, speaking about it only after our departure, to minimize the risk and disruption to the people on the ground, and because we were there to gather information, not to grandstand," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won’t get everyone out on time, even by September 11."

The two congressmen trip to Kabul reportedly lasted less than 24 hours, and stated that they occupied crew-only seats so that they did not reduce the number of available seats for others.

Both military are veterans and expressed their dismay with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan evacuation. Moulton is a decorated combat veteran who served four tours in Iraq while Meijer was deployed to Iraq as an Army Reserve intelligence specialist.

It’s a reminder of why America’s values—when we live up to them—matter to people all over the world.



I’ve never talked to more public servants, from salty Marines to the most seasoned State Department officials, who came to tears describing their work. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) August 25, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Tuesday letter to colleagues expressed her displeasure with the trip.

“Member travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating America and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan,” she said.

"Ensuring the safe and timely evacuation of individuals at risk requires the full focus and attention of the U.S. military and diplomatic teams on the ground in Afghanistan," she continued. "Member travel to the Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating America and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan."

Unnamed officials at the Pentagon and State Department were also opposed to the congressmen heading to Afghanistan, according to The Washington Post.

"It’s as moronic as it is selfish," a senior administration official told The Post. "They’re taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans — while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk — so they can have a moment in front of the cameras."

"It’s one of the most irresponsible things I’ve heard a lawmaker do," one diplomat told the paper. "It absolutely deserves admonishment."