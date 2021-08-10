Chris Cuomo Told His Brother He Couldn't Survive Sex Scandal, Urged Him to Resign

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), to resign amid revelations that the governor sexually harassed and assaulted several women.

Chris Cuomo, who is taking a conveniently planned vacation this week, reportedly has had regular phone calls with the embattled New York governor over the past week and even encouraged his brother to resign, noting that he would be unable to outlast this scandal, according to The New York Times.

The Times' sources said that, as aides resigned and top Democrats called for him to step down, Gov. Cuomo was advised by his brother to look at the writing on the wall and leave his gubernatorial post.

CNN has told the "Cuomo Primetime" host that he can no longer participate in strategy sessions with his brother's aides after a May report found that he previously counseled the governor and his staff on how to deal with the sex scandal during these sessions. However, the network has said that Chris would be permitted to speak directly to his brother about the scandal.

Executives at CNN had previously suggested Chris take a "temporary leave" from his show to continue advising his brother, but he turned down the offer.

Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday that he would be stepping down, effective in two weeks, following New York Attorney General Letitia James announcing last week that an investigation found the governor had sexually harassed 11 women and, in doing so, violated state and federal law.

"I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," Cuomo said during his resignation speech.

A criminal report was filed over the weekend against the departing governor by a former executive assistant, who alleged that Cuomo groped her.

"What he did to me was a crime," the woman said in an interview. "He broke the law."