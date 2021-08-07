Report: Gov. Cuomo is Being Criminally Investigated for Groping State Employee

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) is being criminally investigated for allegedly groping a state employee after a criminal report was filed.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said during a Saturday press conference that the woman and her lawyer reached out to him and the three of them had a meeting ahead of her criminal report filing.

"We've reached out to the Attorney General's office requesting material that could aid in our investigation and that's where we're at today," Apple said, according to the Daily Mail.

The complaint from the woman comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James' released the results of an investigation Tuesday that found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, violating state and federal law. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate touching, saying that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances" and that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

The governor has said he will not resign despite pressure from President Joe Biden and other Democrats. New York state lawmakers are now looking toward impeachment proceedings over the sexual harassment and assault allegations.

This criminal filing is the first time a woman has made an official report with police regarding Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment.

"I commend them on their bravery in coming forward and now it's time for us to being our investigation," Apple said.

"Our investigation is involving criminal conduct," he continued. "I believe AG investigation was steered toward a civil investigation."

After Tuesday's AG report, the District Attorneys of Manhattan, Albany and Westchester have opened criminal investigations into Cuomo's sexual misconduct and have encouraged the victims to come forward,

Apple told the New York Post Friday that the criminal filing could lead to the arrest of the New York governor and that the prosecution would be up to the DA.

The victim who filed the report has accused Cuomo of reaching under her blouse and touching her breast when they were alone at the Executive Mansion on November 16, 2020, according to the AG report. He also allegedly rubbed her butt while they were posing together for a December 2019 photo.

The woman told investigators she refrained from reporting the incident because she was "terrified" but came forward after hearing the governor say he never "touched anyone inappropriately" at a March 3, 2021 press conference.

Tuesday's report notes that Cuomo repeatedly sexually harassed the victim since late 2019. He allegedly touched her butt, kissed her on the lips, cheeks and forehead, and subjected her to close and intimate hugs.

The governor also allegedly repeatedly asked her if she would cheat on her husband.

The criminal complaint and the woman's identity are not being released at this time.

Several New York county prosecutors have indicated that they want the accusations of inappropriate touching by Cuomo to be investigated but said the women involved must file a formal report.