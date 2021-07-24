FBI Official Violated Policy, Engaged in Romantic Relationship with Subordinate

A senior FBI official was found to have been in a romantic relationship with a subordinate without disclosing it in a timely manner, which is a violation of the bureau's policy.

Jill Tyson, assistant director of the FBI's Office of Congressional Affairs, was identified as the official in question by both current and former law enforcement officials. An investigative report summary from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, which was made public Thursday, did not disclose Tyson's name.

The report noted that Tyson let her relationship “negatively affect an appropriate and professional superior-subordinate relationship and to disrupt the workplace by interfering with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work.”

Tyson was also found to have “participated in a hiring or organizational decision involving the subordinate,” another FBI policy violation.

Tyson was not found to have harassed or mistreated her subordinate. The person involved was transferred to another department after the relationship was reported.

Horowitz said his report on Tyson's relationship has been sent to the FBI and Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility to determine further action.

The report comes as the FBI is under increased scrutiny following revelations that the bureau’s Indianapolis office dropped the ball on sexual assault allegations against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused hundreds of young gymnasts during his tenure with the team. Top FBI agents violated ethics rules and made false statements about the investigation.

The agency’s investigation into reports of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came under fire this week after the bureau was found to have initiated and carried out significant parts of last year's kidnapping plot. Some of the FBI's informants alleged they were victims of entrapment.