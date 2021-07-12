This Left-Wing TV Host Likens GOP to the Taliban for Passing Pro-Life Bills

An MSNBC host criticized a Texas abortion ban, signed in May by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, by referring to the pro-life bills as "Talibanism."

Commentator Joy Reid on Monday shared an opinion piece from The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin, who slammed the Texas abortion ban in her piece entitled "Republicans now stand for lawlessness and disorder."

In response to the article, Reid offered her thoughts on the abortion ban, alleging in a Twitter thread that "Texas Republicans are putting bounties on pregnant women" and that such legislative measures is a form of "Talibanism."

This is Talibanism. Are Texas conservatives going to be spying on women of childbearing age and turning them in for the bounties? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) July 12, 2021

Her comments about abortion bounties is a reference to a measure in the bill that gives private citizens, regardless of whether they reside in Texas, the ability to file a lawsuit against private doctors or clinics that perform abortions outside of the permitted six week cutoff outlined in the legislation. If found guilty, a fine of up to $10,000 would assessed to each defendant the case. Women who have received an abortion would not be sued in such lawsuits.

Reid also suggested that the Republican Party will soon begin efforts to bring to life the television show "The Handmaiden's Tale," where a religious oligarchy forces fertile women into slavery.

After he signed the bill in May, Abbott said that, because of abortion, millions of babies lose their lives.

"Our Creator endowed us with the right to life," Abbott said. "And yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to save those lives. That’s exactly what Texas Legislature did this session. They work together on a bipartisan basis to pass a bill that I’m about to sign that insures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved by the ravages of abortion."

The legislation prohibiting abortions in Texas will take effect come September.