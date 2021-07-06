Gov. Cuomo Issues Executive Order, Declares State Emergency on NY Gun Violence

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) declared a state of emergency as the state has seen a recent rise in gun violence.

Cuomo's executive action will include requiring police departments throughout the state to track and provide data on locations of shootings, determining where illegal guns are sold and barring those considered dangerous from possessing firearms.

Today I am issuing an Executive Order declaring a Disaster Emergency on gun violence.



Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must treat it like one.



This declaration will allow us to give this crisis the full attention & resources it deserves. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

He said he will sign two measures into law that will bar individuals with active warrants from buying a gun. Police officers deemed responsible for misconduct will also be prohibited from continuing law enforcement duties at another department.

Cuomo said the state's plan will look to treat gun violence as a public health emergency.

"We went from COVID to the epidemic of gun violence and the fear and death that goes along with it," Gov. Cuomo said at a news conference Tuesday.

The cost of the new plan to take on gun violence in New York will be $140 million, according to CBS News affiliate WRGB.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, 51 people were shot, according to WRGB.

The governor said he will also be partnering with local businesses to develop a summer jobs program for at-risk youth. The initiative, which will create 21,000 jobs, will cost $57 million.

“We're going to hire young people, train them, put them on the job, and then not just give them a job, but give them a good-paying career when they finished with school, so they know this is not just a stopgap,” Cuomo said. “You can be a carpenter, you can be an electrician, you can be a tradesman, you can have an entire future ahead of you.”