New Jersey School Reverses Decision to Change Holidays to 'Day Off'

Jun 25, 2021
A New Jersey school board has voted to reverse its initial move to replace all holidays on the school calendar with "Day Off" following outrage from parents.  

The Randolph Board of Education voted earlier this week in an 8-1 vote to reimplement the holidays after parents and other community members voiced their frustration at an earlier board meeting.

Following the initial move to rid the calendar of holidays, a Randolph Township parent created a petition demanding that school board members and the superintendent resign immediately. 

Earlier this month, the school board voted to remove holidays from the calendar in an effort to be more inclusive, as Townhall previously reported.

The board said in a statement following the meeting about the new calendar:

After careful consideration of concerns introduced by both proponents of the change as well as those in opposition to the change, a motion was presented for consideration to stop using holiday titles on the district’s calendar … We agreed unanimously that the change would be both inclusive and equitable. Although we have made these changes to the school district’s calendar, our decision to change the calendar titles will not impact the education of holidays as guided by the district’s curriculum.

Prior to the June 10 vote, the plan was to only remove holidays regarding ethnic or religious groups as to not offend any other group. However, in an effort to ensure nobody felt slighted,  the board decided to vote on replacing all holiday names with "Day Off."

