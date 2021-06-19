Unvaccinated NFL Player to Defy League's COVID-19 Protocol: 'I’d Rather Die Actually Living'

Cole Beasley, a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, said that he will not be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and will not let the NFL's policy for the unvaccinated dictate how he lives his life.

He said Friday in a statement on Twitter that he is "going to live my one life like I want to regardless."

Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated. I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be out in the public. If your [sic] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period. I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living. I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol.

Beasley said he will take his chances with COVID to build immunity, adding that his decision not to receive the vaccine is his choice to make based on his experiences.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

The NFL and the NFL Player’s Association came to an agreement earlier this month regarding updated COVID-19 guidance for summer training camps and preseason games, lifting previous restrictions for vaccinated players.

Those vaccinated will be permitted to eat meals with their team, leave hotels when traveling to socialize with others, attend media activities, use saunas and steam rooms and more.

However, unvaccinated athletes will not be granted the same freedoms and instead will have to get tested for COVID-19 each day, follow social distancing guidelines, wear masks and more.

Beasley said that he is not playing for the money anymore and that the NFL can "fine me if you want" for violating COVID-19 guidelines.