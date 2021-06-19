Biden's Dog, Champ, Has Died

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden announced the death of their German shepherd Saturday.

The Biden's said in a statement that Champ “passed away peacefully at home.”

He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us.

Champ joined the Biden family following former President Barack Obama winning the 2008 presidential election, making Biden vice president. The canine was reportedly given his name by Biden’s granddaughters.

The statement said that when the dog was younger, he enjoyed chasing golf balls on the U.S. Naval Observatory front lawn where the family residing during Biden's tenure as vice president under the Obama administration.

In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021

The Biden's other German shepherd, Major, was adopted by the family in 2018 and was the first rescue dog to live in the White House.

Both dogs were briefly taken to the Biden's Delaware home after Major bit a Secret Service agent's hand, but they both returned in March.

Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa, said that Major received some behavioral training during the short stint in Delaware.