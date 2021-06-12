Hamas: Ilhan Omar Equating 'Palestinian Resistance' to 'Crimes' of US and Israel in Afghanistan is Inaccurate

Despite Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) anti-Israel comments amid the country's conflict with Hamas, her recent remarks likening the terrorist group's actions to the "atrocities" of the U.S. and Israel in Afghanistan drew condemnation from Hamas.

The group said in a press release Friday:

The recent statements of Mrs. Ilhan Omar, a member of the US House of Representatives, in which she equated the victim with the executioner, are very surprising, as she equated the resistance of the Palestinian people on the one hand, and the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Palestine and the American aggression in Afghanistan on the other. We appreciate Mrs. Ilhan Omar's stances in defending justice and the rights of the oppressed around the world, foremost of which are the just rights of our Palestinian people, but we deplore this unfair combination that is contrary to justice and international law.

Hamas alleged that they endured ample suffering for more than 70 years and that "the most heinous crimes were committed against them."

Friday's statement, signed by Basem Naim of Hamas' iInternational relations office, asserted that the terrorist organization had fought for its freedom and independence through the use of "peaceful means" and that the Israel was the aggressor and oppressor.

Omar's comments, which were initially denounced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who asked for the representative to make a clarification that was later deemed acceptable by the Speaker, compared the actions of the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban.

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.



We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.



I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

The Minnesota representative said in her clarification that she "was in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems.”