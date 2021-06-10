Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi Condemns Ilhan Omar for Comparing Israel, U.S. to Hamas and the Taliban

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Pelosi Condemns Ilhan Omar for Comparing Israel, U.S. to Hamas and the Taliban

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her leadership team issued a joint statement criticizing comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) that compared the United States and Israel with terrorist groups such as Hamas and the Taliban. 

"Legitimate criticism of the policies of both the United States and Israel is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate. And indeed, such criticism is essential to the strength and health of our democracies," stated Pelosi along with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA), Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA). 

"But drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all."

"We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban," House Democratic leaders added.

Pelosi's statement comes hours after GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called Rep. Omar's comments "abhorrent" and said the Speaker's "continued failure to address the issues in her caucus sends a message to the world that Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists."

The fact that Democrat leadership in the House singled out Omar for criticism is a change from the last time her anti-Semitic rhetoric landed her in trouble with those in her own caucus. A 2019 resolution condemning anti-Semitism following other comments by Omar at the time ended up being watered down into an absurdly intersectional expression of "anti-hate" that clearly didn't teach Omar a lesson. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Waltz Follows Up After West Point Failed to Deliver Full Answers on Critical Race Theory
Katie Pavlich
Millions Will Have to Start Paying Off A Certain Debt Again...And I'm Sure Libs Will Have a Meltdown
Matt Vespa

How Many Democrats Do You Think Want to Remain in the Bunker From COVID Forever? It’s Shocking, But Also Not.
Matt Vespa

Only CNN Would Accept Jeffrey Toobin's Explanation For Zoom Call Masturbation Session

Matt Vespa
Nikki Haley Wrecks Kamala Harris' 'Embarrassing' Border Negligence
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Byron Donalds Brings the Heat Against CNN Anchor After Suggesting He Is Incompatible for the CBC
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular