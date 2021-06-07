Joe Manchin

Jemele Hill Says Manchin Is Upholding White Supremacy

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Jemele Hill Says Manchin Is Upholding White Supremacy

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Jemele Hill, former ESPN anchor and current writer for The Atlantic, said West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) was a "power-hungry white dude" looking to uphold white supremacy after he said he would vote against the Democrats' election reform bill known as the For the People Act. 

Democrats have said the bill, also known as S.1, would expand voting rights for citizens across the country, specifically minority voters. It would mandate that each state automatically register eligible voters and offer same-day voter registration, Townhall previously reported. 

Manchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that he was in opposition to the bill due to his fear of further partisanship and because it consisted of "things that basically don't pertain directly to voting." 

It's the wrong piece of legislation to bring our country together and unite our country, and I'm not supporting that because I think it would divide us more. I don't want to be in a country that's divided any further.

Hill has developed a reputation for having controversial views. She tweeted last summer that those who voted for former President Donald Trump are racists, adding that "you have no wiggle room." 

Recommended
Why Are All the Experts Such Dopes?
Kurt Schlichter

She had also been disciplined during her time at ESPN for calling Trump a white supremacist and for criticizing the comments of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said players who kneeled during the anthem would not play. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Latest Attempt by the Liberal Media to Distract Us Over Trump DOJ Story Just Blew Up
Matt Vespa
'You Will Be Turned Back': Harris Claims U.S.-Mexico Border is Secure
Spencer Brown
Would Trump Choose Mike Pence as Running Mate in 2024? The Former President Weighs In.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Oh, So That's When Fauci Learned COVID Might Have Been a Lab Leak?
Matt Vespa
China's Communists are Very Upset the U.S. Donated Vaccines to Taiwan
Katie Pavlich

What House Republicans Discovered at the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular