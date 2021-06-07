Jemele Hill Says Manchin Is Upholding White Supremacy

Jemele Hill, former ESPN anchor and current writer for The Atlantic, said West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D) was a "power-hungry white dude" looking to uphold white supremacy after he said he would vote against the Democrats' election reform bill known as the For the People Act.

This is so on brand for this country. Record number of black voters show up to save this democracy, only for white supremacy to be upheld by a cowardly, power-hungry white dude. @Sen_JoeManchin is a clown. https://t.co/fCMuyoLer3 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 6, 2021

Democrats have said the bill, also known as S.1, would expand voting rights for citizens across the country, specifically minority voters. It would mandate that each state automatically register eligible voters and offer same-day voter registration, Townhall previously reported.

Manchin said on "Fox News Sunday" that he was in opposition to the bill due to his fear of further partisanship and because it consisted of "things that basically don't pertain directly to voting."

It's the wrong piece of legislation to bring our country together and unite our country, and I'm not supporting that because I think it would divide us more. I don't want to be in a country that's divided any further.

Hill has developed a reputation for having controversial views. She tweeted last summer that those who voted for former President Donald Trump are racists, adding that "you have no wiggle room."

She had also been disciplined during her time at ESPN for calling Trump a white supremacist and for criticizing the comments of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said players who kneeled during the anthem would not play.