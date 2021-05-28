New York

Knicks Plan to Only Sell Tickets to Vaccinated Fans if They Advance to Second Round

Landon Mion
Landon Mion
|
 @landon_mion
|
Posted: May 28, 2021 5:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
Knicks Plan to Only Sell Tickets to Vaccinated Fans if They Advance to Second Round

Source: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The New York Knicks announced Friday that, if they advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, tickets will only be sold to fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Madison Square Garden Sports executive vice president David Hopkinson said in a statement:

It's moments like this that show us what's possible if everyone gets vaccinated -- we'll all be able to get back to doing what we love -- and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

More than 90 percent of fans in attendance for the first two games of the Knicks' first round series against the Atlanta Hawks were fully vaccinated. Fans not in the fully vaccinated areas of the stands are required to maintain social distance or wear masks when seated.

Children ages 16 and under will still be allowed to attend if they are able to provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination. They will be required to wear a face covering while in their seats if they are not eating or drinking.

The team also announced that game 5 in Madison Square Garden on June 2 has already sold out. Games 1 and two sold out as well.

This is the first time the Knicks have been in the playoffs since 2013. The series is currently knotted at 1-1.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
President Joe Biden Releases Official Statement on Anti-Semitism, Finally
Rebecca Downs
Republicans Blast Biden's Budget Proposal
Reagan McCarthy
Chicago Mayor Sued Over Anti-White Interview Process
Matt Vespa

Pop the Champagne: The Democrats’ Plan to Distract from the Biden Admin’s Crises Crashes and Burns
VIP
Matt Vespa
Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Proposal Will Force American Taxpayers to Fund Elective Abortions
Rebecca Downs
Rep. Roy Demands Biden Defund Human Rights Council: 'Nothing But a Corrupt, Israel-Hating Propaganda Club
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular