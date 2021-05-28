Knicks Plan to Only Sell Tickets to Vaccinated Fans if They Advance to Second Round

The New York Knicks announced Friday that, if they advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, tickets will only be sold to fans who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Madison Square Garden Sports executive vice president David Hopkinson said in a statement:

It's moments like this that show us what's possible if everyone gets vaccinated -- we'll all be able to get back to doing what we love -- and that definitely includes being together to cheer on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

More than 90 percent of fans in attendance for the first two games of the Knicks' first round series against the Atlanta Hawks were fully vaccinated. Fans not in the fully vaccinated areas of the stands are required to maintain social distance or wear masks when seated.

Children ages 16 and under will still be allowed to attend if they are able to provide proof of a negative antigen COVID-19 test, negative PCR COVID-19 test or full vaccination. They will be required to wear a face covering while in their seats if they are not eating or drinking.

The team also announced that game 5 in Madison Square Garden on June 2 has already sold out. Games 1 and two sold out as well.

Knicks announce that Game 5 of their series against ATL is sold out, with a crowd of 16,000 expected. Knicks also say that if they advance past the first round “tickets will be sold exclusively to fully-vaccinated individuals.” pic.twitter.com/XJ5ehfjGmj — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 28, 2021

This is the first time the Knicks have been in the playoffs since 2013. The series is currently knotted at 1-1.