Texas Bill Allowing Residents to Carry Firearms Without a Permit Heads to Gov. Abbott's Desk

The Texas House approved a bill Sunday that would allow residents to carry handguns without a permit.

The legislation is being sent to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) for approval. He said that he would sign the bill.

The bill would allow Texans ages 21 and up who can already legally own a gun to carry a handgun in public without a gun permit, safety course or background check, which is currently required under state law.

BREAKING NEWS: The Texas Legislature PASSES Constitutional Carry (HB 1927) ??



When signed by @GovAbbott, Texas will be the 21st state to enact Constitutional Carry! #2A #txlege — NRA (@NRA) May 24, 2021

The Texas House passed the bill with a vote of 82 to 62. Earlier this month, the Senate approved it 18 to 13.

The bill includes an amendment put in place by the Senate that would increase criminal penalties for felons and family violence offenders who are found to be carrying a firearm, according to The Texas Tribune. It also requires the Texas Department of Public Safety offer a free, online course on gun safety.

Democrats fear the bill would result in Texans and state police officers being put in increased danger.

Charles Schwertner, who sponsored the bill said that when it comes to bills pertaining to guns, "there is always a concern." Schwertner added that he believes the legislation will make the state safer, according to The Tribune.

Abbott said last month that he was in favor of “constitutional carry” legislation.

Jason Ouimet, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, supported the move, saying that gun owners should not be required to have a license to carry a firearm.