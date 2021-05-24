Florida
South, Midwest Leading Charge Against Vaccine Passports

With Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey being the latest to sign legislation prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter, the trend of governors to sign similar vaccine passport bans have largely come from southern and midwest states run by Republicans.

Alabama follows other states in the southeast and southwest U.S. to ban vaccine passport requirements. Florida, Texas and Arizona have already had legislation signed barring businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Tennessee had a bill banning passports pass through the Senate last month.

Other southern states with governors voicing their opposition to vaccine passports include the state of Georgia. However, Gov. Brian Kemp has not yet signed legislation banning the passports.

Midwestern states such as Iowa and Nebraska are joining in on the opposition to requiring vaccine passports.

Utah and Pennsylvania are the remaining states to have taken action forbidding businesses from requiring proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, as of early May. States who are still undecided about whether a vaccine passport ban will be implemented include Connecticut and Louisiana.

New York has already launched a vaccine passport while other states, such as Hawaii, Illinois and North Carolina, are looking into technology needed to integrate the COVID passport.

