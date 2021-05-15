Amazon to Contribute to $50k Reward for Information on Noose Found in Warehouse

Amazon is offering funds toward a $50,000 reward for information about a rope tied in a noose discovered at a Connecticut warehouse.

The incident was first reported on April 27 and is currently being investigated by the FBI and the Windsor Police Department, according to NBC Connecticut.

Amazon announced Thursday that it will offer $25,000 for information on the person responsible for the noose.

Amazon's offer adds to the contributions of site contractors and the project developer, making for a total reward amount of $50,000.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel told the NBC affiliate:

Amazon remains deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred in Windsor a couple of weeks ago. Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon— whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational. We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible.

The rope was found on the second floor of an Amazon warehouse building and was described as a “hangman’s noose” by a construction supervisor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

A hangman's noose is defined as a hate symbol that primarily targets black people, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Yesterday, I joined the Greater Hartford @NAACP, @ct_state, @repjanegaribay and local leaders for a press conference in response to a noose found at the Amazon construction site in Windsor.



This is a racist act, act of intimidation, and a crime. pic.twitter.com/EJvw60Wfjz — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) May 8, 2021

Windsor Police said the rope was taken down but that they were called back the following day because another rope was found. However, police said this one was not a noose.

On April 29, five additional ropes were discovered that “could be interpreted as nooses.”

Upon the discovery of the ropes, safety meetings and anti-discrimination training with employees were held by the company.

No leads on the incident are known at this time.