Tipsheet

The Democrats are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | October 01, 2025 3:50 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and their far left Democrat caucus continue to keep the federal government closed, they're getting crushed by headlines in the typically liberal media. 

"Senate Democrats voted Wednesday to block a House-passed stopgap funding bill that would reopen the federal government until Nov. 21, but several Democrats broke with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and supported the measure," The Hill reports. "Wednesday’s vote marked the third time in two weeks that the House-passed continuing resolution failed to advance on the Senate floor — but it was the first time senators voted on the issue while the government is closed. The measure needed 60 votes to advance and failed 55-45, the same margin as Tuesday’s vote."

"Congressional Democrats embrace government shutdown," The Washington Post adds. 

"Senate Democrats have voted down a Republican bill to keep funding the government, putting it on a near certain path to a shutdown after midnight Wednesday for the first time in nearly seven years," the notoriously anti-GOP Associated Press reported. "The Senate rejected the legislation as Democrats are making good on their threat to close the government if President Donald Trump and Republicans won’t accede to their health care demands. The 55-45 vote on a bill to extend federal funding for seven weeks fell short of the 60 needed to end a filibuster and pass the legislation."

Meanwhile, Democrat Congressman Shri Thanedar is admitting the shutdown is a tactic. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

